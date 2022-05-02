Greenville National Bank enters 5th year of Empowering support

Staff report

GREENVILLE – Lisa Martin, Marketing & Development Officer, Greenville National Bank, donated a check recently to Jenette Stark, Greenville After School Programs Coordinator, Empowering Darke County Youth. The gift marks GNB’s fifth year of support for Empowering efforts to work with Darke County kids needing extra academic help.

“This is really a great program,” Martin said. “We are proud to be able to help with some of the expenses.” Greenville National Bank is locally owned and operated, and an active force in the community, with 10 Darke County locations to serve its customers. GNB has supported Empowering programs since 2017.

From its inception in 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth has provided more than 24,000 hours of academic support to 1,231 Darke County students from all seven local school districts. The non-profit organization currently conducts two After School Programs in Greenville, and one each in Ansonia and Arcanum-Butler School Districts. Summer programs now include individual tutoring at Greenville Public Library, small group tutoring at Edison State Community College, and virtual tutoring through Empowering Distance.

The summer programs are open to all Darke County students and begin June 20. Summer sign-up forms are available at school districts with EDCY After School Programs, Greenville Library and Edison State Community College. Forms may also be obtained by emailing [email protected]

Empowering Darke County Youth is supported entirely by donations from local citizens, businesses and non-profit organizations. Anyone who would like to help can contact Empowering through Facebook, [email protected], or P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.