Greenville City Council recaps busy week

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The City Council of Greenville held a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 3. A supplemental ordinance was approved for new equipment for the police department, provided by a Walmart Foundation donation for $1,000. The ordinance also included $5,000 in appropriations for professional services, needed for a proposal for the City Building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and $663,355.04 to reimburse the General Fund for salaries, provided by American Rescue Plan Federal Funding. Additionally, council passed a resolution authorizing the Safety Service Director to advertise for bids for the rental of municipal lands adjacent to Kitchenaid Way.

Mayor Steve Willman summarized the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) visit to Darke County, and the officials’ compliments on Phase 1 of the Lead Line Service Replacement having been completed.

“I think they were impressed enough that if there’s ever a chance to get some more money, they’ll send it our way,” he stated.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk had attended the tree planting on Arbor Day (April 29) in Greenville City Park. “We’ve lost 120 ash trees in the park, so every time we can plant one, it helps,” he said.

Law Director Mike Rieman updated council as to the status of several nuisance properties. He reported meeting with the assistant prosecutor, Margaret Hayes, and that a couple of properties are moving toward sheriff’s sale.

Council Member Clarence Godwin discussed rising Rumpke rates, advising customers to call Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171, or visit www.rumpke.com, if they have questions about toters. According to Godwin, having a toter can save money in the long run, as three large-item pickups per month are included with a toter. They are available in 35-, 65-, and 95-gallon sizes.

The Greenville Girls Softball Association, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will hold Opening Day at Stebbins Field on Saturday, May 7. Exhibition games will take place throughout the day. The Greenville High School Prom will be held at Romer’s, also on May 7.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the City Building, 100 Public Square, second floor, in Greenville.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]