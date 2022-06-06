Arcanum High School represented in the State Throwing events

Drew Terhall

COLUMBUS — Arcanum High School had two throwers compete in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on June 3.

Seniors Ethan Reiman and Chase Werling each participated in a different throwing event. Reiman competed in the Boys Shot Put Finals and Werling competed in the Boys Discus Finals.

In the regional tournmanet, both seniors finished fourth in their respective event. In the State Championship, both finished near the bottom.

Reiman threw 44’1” in the shot put. He finished 16th in the event. Werling threw 145” and finished 14th. Werling’s last throw set a new personal record for him.

Both athletes couldn’t make it to the second set of throws, but held their own against some of the best in their division.

