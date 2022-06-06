Two Tri-Village athletes make podium at State Championship

By Drew Terhall

COLUMBUS — Tri-Village had four athletes compete at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championship on June 3 and 4.

The Patriots had two of their athletes finish their season on the podium.

It started with junior Justin Finkbine qualifying for the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Finals after running a personal best 15.23 in the prelims. His time had him finishing fourth in the prelims.

During the finals, Finkbine finished almost a second ahead of ninth place to just make the podium. His time was 15.60.

“I was feeling good, but I thought I would do better today,” Finkbine said. “But, I’m happy with it (overall performance).”

Senior Layne Sarver entered the Boys High Jump Finals as the defending state champion. He won at a height of 6”05’. This year, he finished tied for third at 6”04’.

Sarver said it wasn’t a bad day for him, but it was disappointing to not have a better day.

“It wasn’t my best, but have to move on from it. I can’t dwell on it,” he said.

Below are the rest of the results:

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Prelims: Junior Halle Bell

47.71 – finished 12th

Girls Discus Throw: Junior Loryn Metzcar

111’4” – finished 13th

