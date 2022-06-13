DCCA summer events

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Join us for the unveiling of a new bronze sculpture of Tecumseh at Shawnee Prairie on June 17 at 12 p.m. This will be the headlining event of the 50th anniversary of the Darke County Park District, and the launch of Darke County Center for the Arts’ (DCCA) new public art trail. For more information about this event, call the Darke County Park District at 937-548-0165.

DCCA presents Make Music Darke County on Tuesday, June 21. It is part of a global music celebration, Make Music Day, that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together. Make Music Darke County is in search of musicians and instrumentalists of all types to perform.

BBQ and Blues takes place starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8, on the Greenville Public Library lawn. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform. There will be food trucks, craft beer, and wine. Admission is $10 and $5 for children 12 and under.

Missoula Children’s Theatre Residency will be producing “Sleeping Beauty,” August 1 to 6 at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Auditions take place Monday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. Students entering grades 1 through 12 are invited to participate in the joy of creating theatre! There is no cost to participants, thanks to sponsorship by Darke County Endowment for the Arts.

The DCCA Office in the Greenville Public Library can be reached at 937-547-0908, [email protected], or visit DarkeCountyArts.org for more information.