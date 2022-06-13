Monster Mash to thrill spectators Saturday

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Monster Mash on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The food truck rally and monster mash will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio, and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and monster mash celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever! The event will take place rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 at the Darke County fairgrounds.

The food trucks confirmed so far are: Adam’s Food Trailer, Buckeye Burgers, Chuck’s Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fiske Fries, Get Loaded Lemonade, Godowns Fixins, Homestead Spud, Grandma’s German Kitchen, Hot Dish Midwestern Comfort Food, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Little Boijon Cuisine, Mommaz Boyz, MBJ Concessions, McNasty’s Great Food Express, Mikesell’s Concessions, Nacho Pig, Scott’s Wood Fired Pizza, and Wholly Smokes BBQ.

We also have a large selection of local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops. The craft vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and located just inside the coliseum and outside under tents.

There is a full day of entertainment in the gazebo with great local bands from Darke County. The live entertainment includes the following: local young talent “Mora & The Boys” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Amanda Livingston from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Darke County native Noah Back from 2 to 4 p.m., 5678 Dance studio will perform from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and finishing up the day will be another upcoming local talent, Zeke Wright from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Jungle Island Zoo will be offering pony rides, and a petting zoo for the kids from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stop by the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes, donated from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive an entry ticket for the drawing when you park your car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will be taking care of the parking for the event. We appreciate all of our local business sponsors for helping promote this great event for our community. Winners will be announced at the top of each hour for the chance to collect a special prize and that can be picked up at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

Full Throttle Monster Trucks will include Monster trucks from all over the midwest area including American Scout, Bootlegger, County Mounty, Invader-1, Never Satisfied and Stomper. The monster trucks will be competing in three main events including: side by side racing, freestyle competition and a wheelie competition. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. The Pit Pass party is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Pit Pass party allows anyone with a Monster Mash ticket to meet the drivers of the monster trucks and take up close pictures with the monster trucks. Come see Darke County’s first and only Monster Truck. Monster truck rides will take place before, after, and during intermission for an additional cost per rider.

Tickets can be purchased for the Monster Truck show online at: www.darkecountyfair.com or go to www.etix.com.

You can also visit the Darke County Fairgrounds office or call them at 937-548-5044. Box tickets are $20, red grandstand tickets are $18, track tickets are $17 and grandstand tickets are only $15.

“We are very excited about celebrating local, small businesses for this much-anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the promoter of the event. “Celebrating and supporting local, small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come. We hope you can join us for a great day with your family by enjoying the large selection of amazing food, great vendors, and family-friendly activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds.”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Monster Mash,” or contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email [email protected]