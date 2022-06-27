Edison State students complete police training

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 13 students with a graduation ceremony on June 21, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on Jan. 4, totaling more than 750 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This is another exceptional class of cadets willing to serve and protect citizens. They’ll serve proudly and be an asset to any agency willing to give them the opportunity,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander. “I wish them the best and much success in their chosen profession of being a law enforcement officer.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the 44th academy. Throughout its 19-year history, the program has enrolled 690 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the state certification exam and passed, 79.43 percent have been sworn in as law enforcement officers in Ohio, representing 70 different police agencies in the state.

In the 2021 calendar year, 14 Academy graduates were sworn in at agencies such as the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Enon Police Department, Fort Loramie Police Department, Germantown Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Sidney Police Department, Troy Police Department, Vandalia Police Department, and West Milton Police Department.

For more information about the academy, contact Veronica French, Manager of Professional & Technical Programs, at [email protected] or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.

Spring 2022 Peace Officer Academy students who completed credit hour requirements include Marcus Campos of Wapakoneta, Gregory Fourman of Greenville, Thomas Frantz of Sidney, Seth Furbee of Bradford, Derrick Harshbarger of Greenville, Ethan Knapke of Piqua, Jadah McMillen of Sidney, Skyler Reed of Troy, Branden Schutte of Sidney, Peyton Spurlock of Troy, Michael Statesman of New Carlisle, Marissa Stump of Greenville, and Dane Wentworth of Ansonia.

For more information on Edison State Community College, go to www.edisonohio.edu.