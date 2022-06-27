George named Ansonia’s new Athletic Director

By Drew Terhall

ANSONIA — Ansonia High School has named Clay George as its new athletic director.

George graduated from Russia High School in 2017. He went on to graduate with a degree in Sports Management at Bowling Green State University in 2020. George also has his master’s degree in Sports Administration from the University of Cincinnati.

George is ready to get right to work, even though the reality of being an athletic director hasn’t sunk in yet.

“To say I was excited is an understatement! It still hasn’t completely hit me yet that I was named Ansonia’s new AD. I’m super excited to get started and begin meeting the students, staff, and community members,” George said.

Ansonia Principal Jim Robson thinks George is the right fit for the job.

“We think Clay was a good find for us. He went to college wanting to be an athletic administrator and has his Master’s degree in sports administration from UC. He is young and energetic and we are excited about this hire. He is young enough that he will be able to take our athletics programs to the next level with social media,” Robson said.

George spent the last year and a half as an assistant athletic director at Loveland High School. He said his passion for athletics and wanting to work with students led him to being an athletic director.

This seems to be the perfect situation for George, especially since he grew up near the area.

“I absolutely love how passionate small towns are about their schools and their athletic programs. Growing up several miles away in Russia and ultimately wanting to raise my family in this general area, I believe I will be able to relate with the Ansonia students, staff, and community members on many different levels,” George said.

