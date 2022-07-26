Ryan Denniston retires from Arcanum Fire Company

Arcanum News

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Village of Arcanum would like to thank Firefighter Ryan Denniston for his 30 years of service to the community. Ryan officially retired on June 30th, with a retirement party held in his honor on July 17th at the Fire Station. Congratulations Ryan on your retirement from the Arcanum Fire Company.

The Arcanum Preservation Society (APS) is an all-volunteer organization. Their committees are working hard to keep us on track to our goal of restoring the Arcanum Opera House (formerly known as the Arcanum City Building). They are looking for help on the following committees: Finance, Planning, Heritage, Communications, Events & Social Presence, and Nominating. The AHS Class of 1966 is this week’s Special Thank You Group to be highlighted. They not only sponsored 1 window, they sponsored 3 of them! Thank you for your support. Please join the APS Board in celebrating their 3rd anniversary, current officers are Jim Piel, President; Brad Troutwine, Vice President; Bev Rench, Co-Treasurer; Holly Daugherty, Co-Treasurer, Chris Kessler, Secretary; Angela Herron, Communications, Events & Social Presence Committee Chair; Cole Morrie, Heritage Committee Chair; and Paul Myers, Finance Committee Chair. Be sure to put this on your calendar for later this year – there will be Christmas caroling at the 1889 Arcanum Opera House Dec. 3, 10 and 17. More details to come.

LifeWise Academy-Arcanum is going to be held on Mondays starting Sept. 19. If you are interested in getting involved please contact Kristin Fugate at [email protected]

Congratulations to Kathy Shively who recently retired from Greenville National Bank after 45 years of service. Happy retirement to Kathy. Thank you, Sink Jeweler’s for ordering cookies to help her celebrate.

This year during the two-hour early release days (Sept. 28, March 8, and May 3) at Arcanum High School, they are planning to provide our high school students with the opportunity to gain knowledge in “real-life” areas they will face as adults. Students will rotate through four different lessons each of the three days, allowing them to become more knowledgeable about some of these need-to-know life concepts. To help our teachers, HS Principal Jason Stephan is trying to find “experts” in the field that could come and help provide instruction to our students. If you or someone you know would be interested in helping them, please email AHS Principal Jason Stephan at [email protected] Volunteers would need to commit to the three days listed above, from 7:20 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The following areas that Mr. Stephan is looking for assistance includes: Investing and Retirement, Taxes and Filing Your Taxes, Insurance and What You Should Have in Case of Emergency, Formal Communication/Job Interview, How to Do the Laundry/Dress for Success, Basics of Cooking- How to use oven/stove/microwave/cooking utensils, Basic First Aid, and General Car Maintenance.

Come and greet old friends and make new ones. If you attended Arcanum High School during the 1970s decade you won’t want to miss the annual gathering to be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. No reservations necessary, $12 per person or $20 couple; pay at the door. Questions? Please call Vickie (Troutwine) Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763 or Pam (Shiverdecker) Crawford at 937-564-8626. Cash bar, DJ, and snacks. It’s Reunion Time!

The Arcanum Class of 1992 will celebrate their 30th Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, 6 p.m. No need to make reservations, just show up and have lots of fun catching up with your classmates. Go Trojan class of 1992!

“Retirement is the only time in your life when time no longer equals money.” ~unknown

“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re seventeen and planning for someday, and then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” ~ quote from a script of One Tree Hill