By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Deregnaucourt pleads guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

In an ongoing case with an offense date of Jan. 1, 2017, Bryce A. Deregnaucourt, 23, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to the sole count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree, in court on Tuesday. Deregnaucourt faces a maximum of five years incarceration and a $10,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Assistant State Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley said the state would agree not to bring forth additional charges in lieu of the plea deal.

“The State agreed not to bring forth any additional charges from Jan. 2013 through Jan. 2018 involving the child victim in this case,” Quigley said.

Deregnaucourt will be sentenced on Sept. 19.

Marty D. Griggs, 34, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the sole count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree due to prior convictions. If convicted, Griggs faces a maximum of three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Griggs’s next appearance will be on Aug. 15 for pre-trial reports, and his trial date was set for Oct. 4-5. A bond was set for $15,000.

Daniel L. Sampson Jr., 37, of Covington, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree. If convicted, he faces a maximum of three years and a $10,000 fine. Defense Attorney Randall Braeden was appointed to represent Sampson. His pretrial court date is set for Aug. 18, and his trial will be Oct. 18 -19.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]