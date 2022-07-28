The Darke County Commissioners discuss expense requests, transfer of appropriations.

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss expense requests and transfer of appropriations. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the General Fund has a total of $70,863.38, and the Outside General Fund has a total of $129,499.90 for a grand combined total of $200,363.28 that was approved for payment.

The commissioners also declared equipment as junk effective immediately. The equipment in question was a 2002 Ford Van with 157,116 miles. The van needed to be taken out of service as soon as possible due to severe rust in the frame of the steering box and severe rust under and behind the engine cradles. The van was determined to not be able to sustain a front end crash nor a pothole.

“All I got to say is nobody can say we don’t get every ounce of usefulness out of products before we get new ones,” Aultman said.

Transfer of appropriations were approved for the Darke County Juvenile/Probate Court and the Darke County Airport. In regards to the DC Juvenile and Probate Court funds were moved to cover the new probation officer salary and vehicle maintenance and repairs.

$22,000 was transferred for the salary, $320 was moved for Medicare, $3,100 was transferred for the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) for a grand total of $25,420 being moved from the outside fund. An additional $250 was moved from the Vehicle Maintenance and Repair fund to the maintenance fund. In a matter of funds needed for vehicle maintenance for the Darke County Airport, a total of $100 was moved from the Other Operating fund into the Vehicle Maintenance fund.

An Expense request for the Darke County Auditor was approved. The expense was for Carol Ginn, Shana Howard, and Kim Hunt to attend a mandatory Ohio GFOA 35th Annual Conference in October. The total cost for the meeting is estimated to be $3,710 for all three attendees.

On Tuesday of this week, the commissioners met to discuss the transfer of appropriations and fund advances. All commissioners were in attendance.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the General Fund totaled $31,908.74, and the Outside General Fund totaled $51,911.11 for a grand total of $83,819.85. A transfer of appropriation was approved for the DC Commissioners, DC EMA, DC Sheriff, and DC BOE.

At total of $20,000 was transferred out of the Commissioners’ Postage fund into their Building Maintenance fund for facility maintenance and repairs. The DC EMA had a total of $25,000.72 transferred out of the contract services fund into their salary F.T. fund per the grant requirements, as they are allowed to use the revenue for salaries. $500 was transferred out of the DC Sheriff machine and equipment fund into their subscriptions and publications fund, and a total of $1,280 was transferred out of the DC BOE fund from May’s Grant to be used in August Primary.

An expense request for the Darke County Common Pleas Court was approved for Tracey L. Drew to attend a Global Leadership Summit as Midmark in Versailles. The total cost for the meeting was estimated to total $150.

A fund advance to cover the CMT bill from April 30 through May 27 for professional services to relocate the terminal building was approved. $16,392.50 was transferred from the General Fund onto the Outside Fund, and money will advance back once revenue is received.

Another fund advance to cover the CMT Bills for professional services in regards to the 2022 FAA AIP Grant totaling $7,525 was also approved. The revenue will advance back once it is received.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

