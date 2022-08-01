By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply.

Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

As a part of the intervention program, the court held Neal’s original guilty plea to the drug charges with the promise he would complete the intervention program and follow all the rules and regulations. Due to the new failure to comply charge, the guilty plea originally being held was accepted by the court and utilized in the sentencing process.

Neal admitted to his mistakes in court and took full responsibility for the probation violation.

“I wish I would have just pulled over,” Neal said. “I just am sorry to my family, and I am sorry to myself, as I am the one who has to deal with the punishment of my choices. I know I am 100 percent responsible.”

Judge Hein sentenced Neal to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for the one count of failure to comply with 119 days credit. He also faces an optional two year post release control. A total of 119 days with 119 days credit was imposed on the probation violation case.

“I just want to say I am sorry to my family and anyone else I put into danger that night,” Neal said.

Justin E. Ramey, 30, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree. Ramey was facing charges in two different cases.

If found guilty, Ramey faces six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine on the receiving stolen property charge, and three years in prison with a $10,000 fine on the aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine charge, all of which are not mandatory. There is a minimum mandatory fine of $5,000 that will be imposed on the aggravated trafficking charge.

As part of the plea deal, one charge from each case was dropped; therefore the court dropped one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and trafficking, a felony of the third degree. The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley advised the court Ramey had just completed a 30 month prison term for Pike County and had been placed on parole. She recommended a community control sanction would be best for this case.

Ramey was sentenced to supervision up to 60 months with no jail time credit on the trafficking charge, and he also owes $150 restitution on the stolen property charge. A mandatory $300 lab fee is to be paid, and the minimum mandatory $5,000 fine was imposed and suspended. If Ramey fails to comply, he faces a mandatory 12 month prison sentence with up to two years of post release control.

Amba M. Cook, 43, of Union City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of harassment with bodily fluid to a police officer, a felony of the fifth degree. It was advised, last Friday, Cook spit on a Police Officer in Union City. She currently has an intervention motion pending on the possession of drug case. If found guilty of spitting on an officer, she faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine to be served consecutively with the sentence imposed in the drug case. A blanketed $15,000 bond to cover both cases was imposed. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Melinda A. Vanderzanden, 38, of New Madison, entered a guilty plea to the sole count of aggravated possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Due to her entrance of a guilty plea, her pending motion for intervention was terminated. She was sentenced to 36 days with 36 days credit.

Justin W. Canan, 37, of Covington, entered a not guilty plea to one count of trafficking methamphetamine with intent to sell, a felony of the third degree, and one count of trafficking methamphetamine having made a sale, a felony of the third degree. He faces three years incarceration and a $5,000 to $10,000 fine on each charge. The court set a blanketed bond of $20,000 on all pending cases Canan has, as he is currently in the Darke County Jail for preliminary charges of Importuning, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and tampering with evidence. Canan’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 25.

Aaron J. Sanders, 29, of Ansonia, entered a not guilty plea to a four count indictment: Count one is failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree; count two of aggravated vehicular assault, a felony of the second degree; count three of operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and count four driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Sanders was currently on parole and now faces parole violation charges as well. If found guilty, Sanders faces a total of 11 years in prison plus one year in jail with a minimum of three days, to be served consecutively, and $375 up to $17,075 in fines. Bail was set at a blanketed $40,000, and Sanders’s next court date was set for Aug. 25.

