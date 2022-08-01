Local Briefs

Ansonia special meeting

ANSONIA – Ansonia Local School District will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. in the district library. The purpose of the meeting is to go into executive session to discuss personnel.

Bradford plans special meeting

BRADFORD – The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, Bradford, announced the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in Special Session at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford, in Room 404.

The public is invited to join the meeting in person. This meeting is for approving contracts for the track project and hiring personnel. The Special Session may also include an Executive Session, if necessary.

Singles dance at VFW

GREENVILLE – The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, August 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $7 per person. Hearts on Fire will entertain. Food will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. You must be 21 years of age.

Arcanum-Butler meeting

ARCANUM – The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. for their regular meeting.