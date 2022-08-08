WOAC teams compete in National Trail Invitational in Richmond.

Drew Terhall

RICHMOND — The six local Western Ohio Athletic Conference high schools competed at the National Trail Invitational. Fourteen teams competed at the invitational at Highland Lake Golf Course.

Arcanum finished the highest amongst the WOAC teams, finishing fifth at the event. Will Brubaker led the team, shooting a 73. His scored was tied for the best score of the invitational. Graham Brubaker was just behind him with a 74. Aiden Pszulckoski was third on the team with an 89.

Tri-Village had a team score of 349 and finished seventh at the invitational. CJ Osborne led the team with an 81. Trey Homan was not far behind him with an 83. Third on the team was Xander Collins, shooting a 90. The whole team shot under 100.

Ansonia finished ninth at the event with a 388 team score. All three of the top scores on the team shot in the ninties. Will Kammer was first on the team with a 92. Owen Locke and Devin McKenna had a 96 and 97, respectively.

Bradford rounded out the top 10 of the event, finishing tenth with a team score of 390. Dalton Branson led the team, shooting a 89. Dalten Skinner and Landon Monnin both shot a 96.

Mississinawa Valley was just behind Bradford at eleventh place, shooting a 393 as a team. Aron Hunt shot an impressive 84 to lead the team. Tanner Leichty was second on the team, shooting a 98. Third on the team was Aaron Hummel who shot a 105.

Franklin Monroe finished last in the event, with a 429 team score. Brayden Cable led the team with an 83. Chase Stebbins was the second best score on the team with a 104. They were seven points away from the team ahead of them, Eaton High School.

