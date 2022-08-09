An Evening with Newsboys in Versailles

VERSAILLES – BMI Event Center, Versailles, is excited to announce they will be hosting “An Evening with Newsboys” on Saturday Aug. 20. The concert will also feature special guest Adam Agee.

General admission tickets are available starting at $25 with group discount tickets available when you purchase 15 or more tickets. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main St., Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Newsboys is one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades including one RIAA Platinum certification, eight RIAA Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and countless Dove Awards. With signature songs like ‘We Believe’, ‘Born Again’ in the unstoppable megahit ‘God’s Not Dead’, which birthed a film franchise of the same name, Newsboys have continued to collect career defining accolades at full speed. For over three decades, the band has toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high energy shows.

Adam Agee came to light through his band Stellar Kart and later as lead singer for Audio Adrenaline, and now as a solo artist, has performed over 2,000 shows in 20+ countries, sold over 500,000 records, had multiple number one singles, and won several awards in the music world.