ANGOLA, Ind. — Individual student-athletes were recognized as part of the 2021-22 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Academic Honor Roll at Trine University. To be recognized, student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport.

Trine garnered 235 individuals on this year’s edition of the honor roll, second highest among MIAA institutions.