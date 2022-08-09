Darke County Chamber hosts 60th annual golf outing

VERSAILLES – Golfers participated in the 60th Annual Chamber Golf Outing at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 1. “Despite a rain delay in the middle of the morning, golfers had a great time,” commented Chamber Chairman Joel Allread.

“We were happy to field 31 teams this year, which is one of the largest events we’ve ever held,” he said.

The Event sponsors for the outing were Park National Bank and Wayne HealthCare. Gold sponsors were Apex Clean Energy-Painter Creek Solar, Premier Health, and Phelan Insurance Agency. Silver sponsors were Arcon Builders, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Classic Carriers, Family Health, GMT Roofing, JAFE Decorating Inc., Jon Coomer

Investment Management, Kevin Flory Landscaping and Lawncare, King’s Command/American Food Group, Leis Realty Company, Orthopedic Association of SW Ohio, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

First place team: Edward Jones – Jordan Hadder, Zachary Bruening, Randy Cox, and Tim Price

Second place team: Phelan Insurance – Jon Richard, Jordan Hess, Damien Richard, and Matt Brinley

Third Place team: Classic Carriers – Jeff Barga, Jerold Richards, and Gregg Querry

Hole In One Sponsors: Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Hittle Buick GMC, SVG Motors and Troutwine Auto Sales.

“We want to thank the Chamber Ambassadors for planning the event, the sponsors and everyone that supported the Chamber 60th Annual Golf Outing,” stated Chamber Ambassador Chair Kristi Strawser. “Plans are already underway for the Chamber’s next outing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Be sure to save the date for next year and golf with the Chamber.”