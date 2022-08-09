August Programs at Darke County Parks

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs during the month of August.

A Ride in the Darke: Full Moon Bike Ride will be held Aug. 9

The ride will start at 9:30 p.m. at Bish Discovery Center. Join for DCPs’ monthly, “A Ride in the Darke” and explore the Tecumseh Trail Bike path by light of the full moon. All riders must wear bright clothing, a helmet and their bikes must have a minimum, 1 bright headlight and 1 taillight… although more lights are encouraged. Registration is required for this free event.

Bark in the Park: Dog Hike on Aug. 12

At 6:00 p.m. at Worth Family Nature Preserve, the DCP will host a Bark in the Park for dogs who like to hike. Bring your (leashed) dog for a walk in the woods with others. Please be prepared for the weather and bring baggies to pack out any “left-overs” your four-legged friend may leave on the trail during this free event.

Indoor Plant Swap Social Aug. 13

A free indoor Plant Swap Social will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. Join DCP at the Bish Discovery Center for their first ever plant swap social. Bring indoor plant cuttings, propagations, or mature plants that you’d like to potentially swap. If you don’t ave any plants to swap there are no worries. Come get to know other plant lovers in the community while enjoying some shade grown coffee.

Mushroom Foray Aug. 18

Come ramble through Routzong Preserve at 5:30 p.m with a couple of “funguys” and enjoy the wide world of mushrooms. Registration is required for this free event.

Cycling and Coffee Aug. 20

At 9 a.m. at Bish Discovery Center, a bike ride will take place along the Tecumseh Trail from Bish Discovery Center to Historic Bear’s Mill and returns to Bish Discovery Center. Once riders arrive at Historic Bear’s Mill, they’ll enjoy coffee and pastries, provided by The Coffee Pot in Greenville, on the patio and a chance to browse the shop. Registration is required for this free event.

Throwback Thursdays: What to do with Herbs (2006) to be held on Aug. 25

Join DCP at 5:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve for a Throw Back Thursday (TBT) where they’ll bringing back the classic program “What To Do With Herbs” from 2006. Guests will meet in the log house and start with basic discovery of herbs that are easy to grow. Once guests identify the herbs by smell and sight, they’ll explore ways of cooking with them fresh, drying them, and other ways to preserve herbs from your garden. Registration is required for this free event.

Night Lights: Moths of Darke County Aug. 26

The night time flyers of the insect order Lepidoptera can be just as bright and showy as their day time cousins. Few people know their magnificence though because it’s a late-night endeavor. Join naturalist and volunteer Lepidopteran experts Dan and Molly Kenney at 9 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserveon for this magical journey of attracting moths to night lights and discovering their beauty. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a chair. Registration is required for this free event.

Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs and for more information call 937-548-0165.