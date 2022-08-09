Brick Street Block Party this weekend

Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! The Arcanum Lions Club is cooking up some amazing chicken dinners Saturday, Aug. 13. There will be 350 dinners available and they start at 11 a.m. until they are all sold out. Dinners are $9 each and drive-thru will be available. Go to the big white tent at the Brick Street Block Party to get your dinner.

What about the kids? Don’t worry the BSBP will have something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s Kids Zone is going to be packed with games that they can win fun prizes with. They have games that use tickets and we also will have free yard games to play. These awesome activities couldn’t be done without the help of Jenna Schwieterman and Nicole Pohlman.

Some of you may remember the good ole egg drop from a couple of years ago. Well, they are bringing it back this year. Grab a partner and join in on the fun at the egg drop on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The Arcanum Preservation Society will present Sh**-A-Brick 50/50 at the BSBP. During the Brick Street Block Party there will be an area on the brick road where you can choose a brick for $5 or 5/$20 where you think the Duck will do his thing. The “drawing” will be at 7 p.m. both nights.

Music at the BSBP will be Mora and the Boys on Aug. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Zeke Wright from 9 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, Tony Hale & Blackwater will perform from 4 to 7 p.m., the Community of Faith Worship Band will present from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and Clark Manson will put on their show from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Sounds like a wonderful time. Hope you can join in on the festivities.

For more information about the BSBP, please check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Brickstreet.21 for more information. This family fun event in downtown Arcanum is a fundraiser for the Give Thanks Foundation.

LifeWise Academy at Arcanum Butler is pleased to announce their teachers for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-Arcanum will begin serving first through fourth graders beginning Sept. 19. Director of the Arcanum program is Kristin Fugate with teachers, Carol Bryson and Kathy Dohner, both are retired Arcanum teachers. Classes will be held on Mondays at Family of God Ministries Church on West South Street in Arcanum.

LifeWise Academy recognizes that the Bible was foundational to the forming of our society. LifeWise directors and teachers believe all students, regardless of religious background, can benefit from a greater understanding of such an influential book. Organizers are so thankful for Arcanum Elementary working to make LifeWise possible. Thank you to all educators who go the extra mile to impact students.

Please reach out to organizers if you are interested in volunteering for this amazing program. This new program is also looking for donations of school supplies. There is a donation box located at Arcanum Public Library for you to drop off donations. Items needed are crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, and safety scissors, etc.

LifeWise Academy’s online enrollment for Arcanum studentsts is taking place now. For more information about LifeWise, and to register your student grader, visit www.lifewiseacademy.org/nearlaunch/3904663/arcanum-butler-local. If you have any questions, please contact Kristin Fugate at: [email protected] Organizers are very excited for this wonderful opportunity.

LifeWise Academy at Franklin-Monroe is pleased to announce their director and teacher for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-FM will begin serving FM fourth graders beginning Sept. 13 with the hope of adding other grades as the school allows. Director at the FM program is Christine Nealeigh with JoAnn Hawkey serving as teacher. JoAnn is a retired FM teacher. Classes will be held at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren.

LifeWise Academy’s online enrollment for Franklin Monroe’s incoming fourth grade students is taking place now. For more information about LifeWise, and to register your fourth grader, visit www.lifewiseacademy.org/franklinmonroeoh. Please call 937-621-0192 with questions regarding student registrations, being a volunteer, or making a donation; or donations may be sent to LifeWise Academy, P.O. Box 75, Pitsburg, Ohio 45358. Organizers are very excited for this wonderful opportunity.

“August… brings katydids, elderberries, blackberry pie, and goldenrod… August is just another thirty-one days of concentrated Summer, but it certainly gets one in condition to appreciate Fall when it comes. Good old August — we’ll take it, and some of us will like it.” ~Hal Borland

“It was August, and the fields were high with corn.” ~Melanie Gideon