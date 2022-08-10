Versailles competes in Ft.Loramie Invitational

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

MINSTER — Versailles Boy’s golf finished 12th in the Ft. Loramie Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Club. They had a team score of 369.

Joe Ruhenkamp, Ethan Dirsken and Noah Covault all shot a 92 in the invitational. Gabe White was just behind them with a 93. Brayden Wagner shot a 94 and Carson Heitkamp had a 99.

The team finished one stroke behind 11th placed Sidney.

Versailles will have two more invitationals this week. They will have the Kendig Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 10 and the Brookville Invitational on Aug. 11.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]