Ansonia shoots one of their best scores in road loss

Drew Terhall

RICHMOND — Ansonia High School girls’ golf lost their road match against National Trail at Highland Golf Course on Aug. 24. The Tigers lost 243-230. It was one of the best team scores Ansonia scored this season.

Marissa Shook shot a 46 to lead the team. Makayla Stachler shot a 56. Finishing off the team scoring, Zoey Elson had a 69 and Macy Sink had a 72.

The Tigers will next play Tri-Village on Aug. 30 at Beechwood Golf Course.

