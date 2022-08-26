Big money races at the Darke County Fair.

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The last day of harness horse racing took place at the Darke County Fair on Aug. 25 in front of the Grandstand. There were 15 races taking place, with big money on the line in each race.

The main event was the Gene Riegle Memorial Open. The one mile pace race had a purse of $35,000. Later Dudes won the race with driver Chris Page and trainer Ron Burke. Later Dudes won with a time of 1:52.

Charlie May took second and Tellmeaboutit took third.

The Arnie Almahurst Open also took place. The one mile trot race had a purse of $22,000. Smoking Jet won the race with the same driver and trainer as Later Dudes. The horse won with a time of 1:55.1.

A Fancy Face took second and Dontforgetlittlman took third.

Here are the rest of the winners from the Parshall Memorial Stakes:

2 year-old pace:

1st Division – Street Fightin man 1:57.3

2nd Division – Cruise Alert 1:57

3rd Division – Seaside Tina 1:56.3

4th Division – Burnout 1:58

3 year-old pace:

1st Division – Willydoitagain 1:56.2

2nd Division – Rose Run Xiled 1:55.1

2 year-old trot:

1st Division – Rumble Strips 2:01

2nd Division – Pariso 2:03.3

3rd Division – Mission Valley 2:02

3 year-old trot:

1st Division – What The Blaze 1:57.3

2nd Division -Hustlenomics 1:59.4

