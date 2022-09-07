Ansonia boys’ golf falls to Newton on the road

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — Ansonia High School boys’ golf team lost to the top team in the WOAC in Newton, 185-151, at Echo Hills Golf Course on Sept. 6. Ansonia also shot 185 as a team in their last match against National Trail. It’s a good score, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

The Tigers were led by Maverick Sanders, who shot a 43. Garrett Brown had a 46. To round out the team score, Devin McKenna and Owen Locke both had a 48.

Also playing for the Tigers were Will Kammer, who shot a 49. Byron Young and Luken Longenecker shot a 54 and 65 respectively.

For Newton, they had the top four scores in the match. Quinn Peters shot a 36. Brady Downing shot a 37. Hudson Montgomery and Aaron Colvin both shot a 39. Ty Schauer and Will Bowser both shot a 45.

The Tigers have matches on Sept. 7 and 8 before they play at the Jet Invite on Sept. 10.

