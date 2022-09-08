Wine festival supports Humane Society

GREENVILLE — The Darke Co. Humane Society will be hosting the second annual Darke County Wine Festival at the Coliseum at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 24. There are two sessions, noon to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

There are VIP tickets for $30 for both sessions. This gets the ticket buyer in an hour early to sip and shop with the local vendors, a logo glass & goody bag (first 100) and 10 tastings. VIP tickets holders get in a noon and 4 p.m. The general tickets are $25 and can get the holder in at 1 and 5 p.m. and receive eight tastings and a logo glass.

There are eight local wineries for your tasting pleasure: Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, Winery at Versailles, Old Mason Winery & Vineyard, Brandeberry, AR Winery, Hanover Winery, Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar and Twenty One Barrels.

There will also be several local vendors to help you with your shopping needs and holiday ideas. Come see what Ted’s Tasty Treats, Mary Kay, Scentsy, Color Street, Pure Romance, Oil Paintings, Modern Life Creations, Custom Jewelry/Garden decor, Tastefully Simple, Jewelry & others w/real flowers, Thirty-One bags, Honey Based products, Womens & Childrens clothing w/ accessories, Pampered Chef, Wooden Flags, signs and home décor, handcrafted and sewn kitchen accessories have to offer. You will even have a chance to try your hand at a few putt putt courses. The Darke Co. Humane Society will have a few furry friends for you to check out and have their Darke Discount books and Rada knives available for sale.

Visit “The 2022 Darke County Wine Festival” facebook page to purchase your tickets through Eventbrite.com soon. If you don’t have on-line capability they will have tickets for sale at PAWs Bingo Hall, 848 Martin St., Greenville on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

They wish to thank some of their sponsors for helping make this Wine Festival possible, Midmark Corp, Bruns Animal Clinic, SVG Chevrolet, Barga Heating & A/C and State Farm Ins./Lisa Cano