BPW will hold scholarship fundraiser

GREENVILLE — “Sweaters and Cider” is the theme for this year’s Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Annual Guest Night which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th St., Greenville. The event is hosted by the Guest Night Committee with Maria Moore, chair and committee members, Kim Fisher, Meagan Cost, Deb Niekamp, Tonya Keller and Heather Suerdieck. All proceeds from this event go towards scholarships for Darke County women.

BPW Key Sponsorships will again be available this year. This sponsorship includes a table with six seats including pizza, pretzels with beer cheese & Vegetable tray, door prize ticket, table favors and banner recognition of your business as a Greenville BPW Key Sponsor. A limited number of sponsorships are available on a first come first served basis. Cost for the sponsorship package is $150.

This is a “ticket only” event – individual tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Merle Norman or from Greenville BPW Members or email [email protected] Deadline for tickets and/or sponsorships is Friday, Oct. 7.

The club is also issuing a special invitation for women business owners to join us for this event in honor of National Business Women’s week which is Oct. 16-22. A special booth will also be set up at the event to provide information on becoming a member of the Greenville BPW. Anyone joining in October will receive $10 off the annual $40 dues.

Invite a friend and join them for a fun evening of food, vendors, fashion show, silent auction, door prizes and fun. For more information or questions contact Maria Moore, Committee Chair by text or call at 513-403-0604 or email [email protected]

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.