Green Wave boys’ soccer falls to Butler at home

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ soccer team lost to Butler High School 14-0 at Harmon Field on Sept. 6.

Butler led 10-0 after the half. The Green Wave had difficulty getting the ball in their offensive zone. They spent nearly the whole half on defense.

The Aviators scored in bunches. They scored two to three goals within a span of minutes. They scored two goals within the 25 minute mark during the first half.

Greenville played better in the second half. They found ways to force Butler to the other side of the field. The Green Wave had a couple of chances near the goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Greenville will host Celina High School on Sept. 10 in a non-conference matchup. Game is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]