Four WOAC boys’ golf teams compete at Beechwood

ARCANUM — It was a busy day at Beechwood Golf Course. Four WOAC high schools competed at the course on Sept. 6.

Arcanum had the best team score with a 173. Will Brubaker shot a team and match best 38. Graham Brubaker had a 42. Aiden Psczulkoski was close behind with a 43. RJ Brothers rounded out the scoring with a 50. John Trittschuh shot a 55 and Nate Kessler shot a 60 to round out the team.

Tri-Village was a close second with a 176. CJ Osborne led the team with a 40. Kasen Hale and Xander Collins both shot a 45. Trey Homan shot a 46 to finish the team scoring. Carter Finkbine shot a 52 and Wyatt Ketring shot a 54.

Franklin Monroe finished the match with a team score of 194. Brayden Cable led the Jets with a 39. Leo Kinnison shot a 50 and Chase Stebbins shot a 51. Brandt Filbrun rounded out the team scoring with a 54. Matthew Hurley shot a 57 and Tanner Wion shot a 62 to round out the team.

Bradford finished with a team score of 202.

The next big event for all teams will be the Jet Invitational at Beechwood on Sept. 10 starting at 9 a.m.

