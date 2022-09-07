Greenville girls’ golf moves to 6-2 after home win

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave golfers win their second match in a row as they defeated Butler High School, 215-222, at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 39. Lexi Slade finished second with a 53. Vera Cox and Taylor Trissel had a 57 and 66 respectively.

Greenville also had Sofia Chrisman shooting a 67. Leah Curtis and Callee Moore both shot a 70 to round out the team.

For Butler, Shelby Drinnon and Grace Hadder each had a 48. Charli Price had a 59 and Summer D’Angelo had a 67.

Greenville is now 6-2 on the season with a 4-1 conference record.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]