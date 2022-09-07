Versailles girls’ golf wins another match on the season

Drew Terhall

FOSTORIA — The Lady Tigers got a non-conference win over Miami East on Sept. 6 at Lakeland Golf Course. Versailles won the match 196-247.

Ella Porter led the team with a 43. Emma Garrison was close behind with a 44. Lauren Jay shot a 53 and Gabby Dues shot a 56 to round out the team score.

Lauren Wietholter shot a 57 and Kara Milligan shot a 74 to round out the team.

For Miami East, Olivia Patton shot a 51 to led her team. Olivia Shaffer shot 59. Bianca Stevens shot a 68 and Kendal Staley shot a 69.

Versailles will have to wait until Monday, Sept. 12 for their next match. They will take on Marion Local on the road for a conference match up. Match is set for a 4:30 p.m. start.

