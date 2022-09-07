Greenville volleyball wins in three close sets against Xenia

Drew Terhall

XENIA — The Lady Wave bounce back from getting swept last week to getting the sweep against Xenia High School on Sept. 6.

It was a close match. Greenville won each set by no more than four points. They won the first two sets 25-22. Then won the third set 25-21.

“It was a true team effort as we served well and had a good passing game to elevate us to finish,” head coach Michelle Hardesty said.

Lilly Camacho led the team with a personal best 20 kills. Brooke Schmidt also reached double-digit kills with 11. As a team, they had 43 kills.

Shyanne Gibboney had 17 digs in the match. Schmidt also chipped in two blocks.

The Lady Wave are now 4-5 this season with a 3-3 conference record. Greenville will host Piqua on Sept. 8 for another conference match. Game is set for a 7 p.m. start.

