Ansonia boys’ golf wins two straight matches in consecutive days

TIPP CITY — Ansonia High School boys’ golf team picked up a road win over Bethel High School, 176-198, at Homestead Golf Course on Sept. 7.

Devin McKenna led the team with a 41. Maverick Sanders and Will Kammer both had a 44. Owen Locke and Garrett Brown rounded out the scoring with a 47.

Byron Young had a 49 and Luken Longenecker had a 76.

The Tigers also picked up a win over Preble Shawnee, 186-214, at White Springs Golf Club. Next up for Ansonia will be the Jet Invite on Sept. 10 at Beechwood Golf Course.

