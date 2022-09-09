Fundraiser doubles goal for House that Lulu Built

GREENVILLE — The House that Lulu Built hosted its first fundraiser ‘Art & Auction – Black Tie Gala’ on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The evening started with a time to tour the house that displayed the eight local artists – Quinci, Bev, Stephanie, Michael, Jennifer, CJ, Chrissy and Natalie who donated pieces for the evening’s auction. “We have so many people to thank for such a beautiful evening,” said Cami Snyder.

Outside was the silent auction table set up with baskets donated from Studio One, Unbelievable Skincare and Jennifer, Coffee Pot, Nacho Pig, A&B Coffee, Four Twenty Three, Becky and Nicki, Judi, and McKinsey Jenkinson Photography.

Under the lights in the memory garden beside the bubble wall was a stringed quartet playing throughout the evening.

The tent set up in the side yard held delicious food and drinks from Montage, Merchant House and Beanz Bakery.

A special thank you is extended to Granny’s Corner, Wieland Jewelers, Silas Restaurant in Versailles and Sadie Grace for the door prizes. Helen’s Flowers, Jeremy and Heidi Woodall, Flory’s Landscaping and McCabe Painting, and their very fun auctioneer, Joseph.

Snyder added that downtown shops helped advertise the event – Refined, Beanz Bakery, Main Street Greenville, Hive, Bread of Life, Sadie Grace and Rustic Roots.

Jason Snyder said, “Our goal for our first fundraiser was to raise money for a new roof. With the amazing generosity of our guests, we were able to double our goal for this event.”

The House that Lulu Built is a local non-profit grief care home in Greenville. They host grief care classes. They invite community to share stories of the loved ones they lost too early. They celebrate those lives and our ongoing love for them. The House that Lulu Built provides a home for families who come into town to stay together free of charge for funeral services. Since opening their doors in the fall of 2019, they have been able to serve over 75 families and counting. It has been a way for them to do something with the grief they carry everyday.

“We know in grief it takes a community and we truly have an amazing community to thank for their help with the success of our evening. We are already excited about planning next years

Art & Auction,” said Cami.

For more information about ‘The House that Lulu Built’ feel free to reach out to Cami Snyder at [email protected], www.thehousethatlulubuilt.org or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at The House that Lulu Built.