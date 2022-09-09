Greenville girls’ golf place seventh in Beavercreek Invitational

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BEAVERCREEK — Greenville girls’ golf finished in seventh place with a team score of 462 at Beavercreek Invitational on Sept. 7 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 76. She finished fourth overall in the individual scores. Sofia Chrisman scored a personal best for 18 holes with a 125. Vera Cox had a 126 and Calle Moore had a 145.

Taylor Trissel and Leah Curtis had a 158 and a 168 respectively.

Head coach Tracy Haines said this was a good chance for the girls to get ready for the upcoming postseason tournaments.

The Lady Wave will have to wait a week before their next match. They will travel to take on Troy on Sept. 14 at Miami Shores Golf Course.

