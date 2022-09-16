Sports Collectibles Show planned

PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show will be held Oct. 15 and 16 at the Miami Valley Center Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Don’t miss the annual sports card and collectibles show that will feature nearly 50 tables with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles memorabilia, comic books and additional sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and many more. This is one of the best shows in the area.

Event hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event is sponsored by SC Collectibles and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

For questions regarding this show or to reserve a table, call 937-773-0950.