The nature of responsibility

Responsibility is having a duty to deal with something or having control over someone. Each of us has a moral responsibility to do no harm to ourselves or others. Each have been given life which must be cared for, nurtured, and cherished. This is necessary of our own lives, as well as the lives of others, and most especially the lives of our youth. Such actions benefit society and the welfare of the world.

This world has been given order at its inception. We have the day and the night, we have the seasons, we call this nature and indeed everything and everyone is and has a nature. Birds fly, creatures roam but all must be nourished to exist. All nourishment comes from nature. Our sustenance comes from the waters and the vegetation of which man has been entrusted with guarding, maintaining, and cultivating.

Our primary responsibility is to perpetuate life, both ours and others. To be fruitful, abundant, prolific, to cause or assist in bountiful growth internally and externally, but not for self but as a sacrificial offering of thanksgiving for all that we have. We are all required to toil all the days of our lives. Some work harder than others, but we all should use our talents to contribute in some manner for the good of ourselves and society.

In communistic countries it is easier to see that what we maintain we do not own and what we produce and earn is to be shared. But that is where the similarity ends. For there would be no free will, no private property, no general election, no free enterprise, no middle or upper class, and no opportunity to rise commensurate of our talents or abilities. Our job, wages and the goods manufactured would all be the property of the State and distributed to each based on our need. It is easy to see one’s being would be void of purpose and meaning when we were not able to advance our lives by our own merits. Consequently, it’s easy to see that from the State’s position everyone is replaceable. A parent passes away and the children remain the responsibility of the State. Therefore, unproductive and elderly persons would clearly be liabilities.

In our republic of the United States of America we have freedom. Freedom of speech, of religion, the right to bear arms, the right to vote, the right to be treated as an equal, the right to a fair trial, freedom to private property, an education, to start a business, to make individual fashion statements. Freedom to marry whoever we want, to not enlist in the military, to drive, to travel, to speak our own language, to end a relationship or marriage and the freedom against unlawful searches.

Sometimes all our freedoms confuse us into believing our life is about accumulating material goods, or self-indulgences. But it is nature that teaches us harmony and order. Nature is resilient, evolving, patient, has a purpose, and shows us what goes around, comes around. Nature provides for us and in turn we must learn to live within nature. Nature is prolific is not sporadic or unpredictable. Our knowledge of nature is to benefit our collaboration with and not for our manipulation or dominance of nature.

“Advice from a tree: Stand tall and proud, go out on a limb, remember your roots, drink plenty of water, be content with your natural beauty and enjoy the view.” ~Ilan Shamir

“Advice from a lake: Be clear, make positive ripples, look beneath the surface, stay calm, shore up friendships, take time to reflect, and be full of life.” ~Ilan Shamir

“We still do not know one-thousandth of one percent of what nature has revealed to us.” ~Albert Einstein

“I believe in God only I spell it Nature.” ~Frank Lloyd Wright

Friday, Sept. 16, Jen’s Burritos, 5–7 p.m. at the Ansonia American Legion. Dine in or carry out. Come early or call ahead (937) 337-6455, so you aren’t disappointed.

Friday – Sunday, Sept. 16–18, Lake Loramie Fall Festival and Campout, featuring, antique power show with sawmill, saws, tractors, slow race, barrel push and gas engines, craft booths, great food, and beverages and live entertainment with Buffalo Theory playing from 7–11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 17, Car Show from noon–5 p.m. at J&M Ranch presented by Reier’s Auto Service. Trophies awarded at 4 p.m. Food, music on site. Coolers welcome, no glass. All proceeds will be donated to the Ansonia Youth League.

Monday, Sept. 19, from 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public, $5 admission at the door.

Monday, Sept. 19, from 12:30–6:30 p.m., sixth annual Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive held at the Versailles K of C, 8440 State Route 47. Appointment should be made online at www.DonorTime.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9–10:30 a.m., Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, Reuben sandwich, dill pickle, chips, and a cookie from 5–7 p.m. at the Ansonia American Legion. Dine in or carry out. Call ahead for pick up.

Thursday, Sept. 22, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, New Bremen Pumpkinfest held at the Crown Pavilion. A harvest style festival with music, art, football, and food. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Entertainment throughout the two days includes Brother Believe Me, Katilyn Schmit and the Move, Forty Acre, Jay and Julia Riethman Music, and Brothers in Law.

Saturday, Sept. 24, VHS FFA Fall Harvest Sale and Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Versailles High School.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25, 2022 Harvest Extravaganza at 5207 WeaversFt Jefferson Road, Greenville. Located between Arcanum and Greenville there are lots of food, live Bluegrass music, and vendors.

Blue and White Ice Cream Bar is located at 25 N Main Street, North Star. I have been trying to reach them to learn more about this business, but I was unable to reach them at their published number. Consequently, the information I have is off their Facebook page. The business serves 9”, 12” and 16” pizzas, as well as some popular sandwiches. Those named include chicken, BBQ pork, and tenderloin.

The new ice cream business offers hand dipped cones, waffle cones, cups, and soft serve ice cream. They have been plagued with operating issues which has caused them to continually change their hours. As of Monday, Sept. 12, they published their hours only to follow it up with the statement that they will likely close after this weekend for the season. Therefore, if you want to support this business you have only this weekend to do so.

The hours published are Friday 4-9, Saturday 4–8 and Sunday 11–5.

As an act of kindness, invite a friend the next time you head to a fall festival, craft bazaar, or take an afternoon drive. Encourage someone who no longer drives to keep you company on your next leisure outing. Try to tailor the event to match your invitee. Someone who cannot manage much walking might be up for a music event, but not for a shopping spree. Most all of us are up for a trip which includes an ice cream treat.