Troy-Hayner to show Clue on Oct. 7

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show Clue. This 1985 film is based on the popular board game. The comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, who admits he is blackmailing his guests. Everyone in attendance is considered a suspect when Boddy is murdered. The guests, Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, and Col. Mustard are forced to work together to discover who is the killer among them. Clue is rated PG and features an all-star cast including, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, Leslie Ann Warren, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, and Tim Curry.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.