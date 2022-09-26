Versailles golf finish in top five in MAC tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The MAC golf tournament was held on Sept. 24 as the boys and girls played at different courses.

The boys playes at Celina Lynx Golf Club and Versailles finished fourth in the MAC this season. They shot a 343 as a team in the tournament.

Second team All-MAC player Joe Ruhenkamp finished with an 82 to lead the team. Honorable mention All-MAC players Brayden Wagner and Noah Covault finished with an 84 and 86, respectively. Gabriel White finished with a 91. Honorable mention for the All-MAC team Carson Heitkamp finished with a 95. Ethan Dirksen shot a 100 in the tournament.

For the girls, they played at Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster. The Lady Tigers finished third in the MAC after entering the tournament in a three-way tie for first with Coldwater and Minster. Coldwater took home first place.

Versailles shot a 387 as a team. First team All-MAC Ella Porter finished with an 89 to lead the team. Emma Garrison also earned a spot on the first team All-MAC and shot a 95 in the tournament. Second team All-MAC players Lauren Wietholter and Lauren Jay scored a 101 and 102, respectively. Gabby Dues shot a 114 and Kara Milligan shot a 146.

Playoffs are just around the corner for both squads. The boys will play in the sectionals at Turtle Creek Golf Club on Sept. 27. The girls will play in the sectionals at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Sept. 28.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]