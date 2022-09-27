Fall fun around the area

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun.

Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started? Here’s a little history for you… In the early 1960’s, Winston and his young wife, Jeanie, started Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, just outside of Arcanum. When growing up in Montgomery County in the 1940’s, Winston Brumbaugh was given the choice by his mother to either shovel chicken manure or pick vegetables from the garden, which his mother sold from a stand in nearby Dayton. The choice for young Winston was picking vegetables. Little did he know that this experience would develop into a life-long love for a family business. The small orchard has grown into a diverse family enterprise. Whether you are looking to enjoy the farm experience with your children or a farm market with baked goods and produce just like the good ol’ days, Brumbaugh’s tradition of entertaining is guaranteed to please. They also host many other events including weddings, school field trips, and company picnics. There is a lot to do on the property including the adventure market, corn crib, corn maze, fruit of the room, flight of fun, storybook forest, monster mountain, Grandpa’s fun acre, enchanted goat fort, and the haunted pumion dwelling. The Brumbaugh family is proud to offer the entire family experience: fresh fruit, delicious desserts and family fun at their farm on the west side of the village. Fun Farm Hours are Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-7 on weekends after Labor Day through Nov. 2. If you plan to visit as a family there is no need for reservations, but to schedule a large group please call 937-692-8084. If you want to check out their website: http://brumbaughfruitfarm.com/contact_us.html . Enjoy and have some fall fun!

Bear’s Mill will host their fall Open House during the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers encourage you to bring your friends and family to this celebration of Harvest. Enjoy delicious fare, live music, and the rich colors of Autumn… what better time to celebrate? The Mill Store at Bear’s Mill will be full of new fall merchandise, including handmade pottery by the Bear’s Mill potters and jewelry by local artisans. Built in 1849 by Gabriel Baer, Bear’s Mill’s grand framework is constructed of exquisite hand-hewn timber beams that are nearly 50 feet long — without a single splice. Standing four stories high, grain is carried from floor to floor throughout the inner workings of the Mill by the power of the water that runs through the mill race below. Bear’s Mill is one of the few operating water-powered mills in Ohio today. A rare historic landmark, The Mill is located just a few miles north of Arcanum on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, along a peaceful stretch of creek side woodlands.

Another event close by is the Downing’s Fruit Farm located at 2468 Harrison Road, Hollansburg. Bring the family to celebrate the Downing’s harvest of apples, pumpkins and gourds and so much more! They are open from 9-5 Monday-Saturday and 12-5 on Sunday. They also offer U-pick apples and pumpkins Thursday-Sunday. Downing Fruit Farm has been in business since 1838. The farm is currently run by the seventh generation.

The Annual Fall into Christmas at the Darke County Fairgrounds will be held Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a large indoor/outdoor craft vendor market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also on the grounds will be a food truck rally from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with all the food choices you could ever hope for. A visit with Santa Claus will also be available for the kiddies from noon to 5 p.m. as well as live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dirt Drag Races will start at 10 a.m., Pony Rides and petting zoo from noon to 6 p.m., horse drawn wagon rides: noon to 7 p.m., a Little Miss and Mister Fall into Christmas Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. and to finish off the big day a Fall into Christmas Horse Parade at 7 p.m.

If you are looking for something a little different, there are three local wineries that you might like to try. Each has their own schedule of activities from live music to tasting rooms, check out these local offerings: A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon Landis Road, Arcanum, Ohio: https://www.arwinery.com. Come taste unique, award-winning wines on the farm. They offer wood fired brick oven pizzas that are delicious. They are family-owned and operated. Check website for hours and events. Winery at Versailles, 6572 Oh-47, Versailles: https://wineryatversailles.com. They are hosting a Fall Wine and Canvas with Drab 2 Fab on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join in on the fall fun and create a fall masterpiece while enjoying friends and family and some wonderful wine! This is a prepaid event only, so check out the reservation directions on their website. TwentyOne Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford: https://www.21barrels.com. Want to find out what’s coming up at Twenty One Barrels? Guaranteed to have some great entertainment for you, Twenty One Barrels puts on events with unique styles, so the experience is always one-of-a-kind. Ready for a night full of friends, fun and drinks? Take a peek at our upcoming schedule and don’t miss out. You’ll thank them later.

Effective Thursday, Sept. 29, Farmer Brown’s restaurant will be open for carry out ONLY until further notice. Their hours of operation will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday only from 11 a,m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Farmer Brown is located at 6363 Hollansburg Sampson Rd Arcanum.

Congratulations James L. Troutwine! Jim received quite an honor from the General Motors Corporation in honor of his 50 years of service as a Chevrolet dealer (1972-2022). Stop by the dealership to help celebrate Jim for serving the people of Arcanum all these years. Jim has always been a big supporter to our community and our children and our schools. Thank you, Jim for your dedication and service.

Enjoy the autumn events and have some fall fun!

“There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end, as if summer was holding its breath, and when it let it out again, it would be autumn.” ~Sharyn McCrumb

“September tries its best to have us forget summer.” ~Bernard Williams