Cooper Farms planning Turkey Trot 5K

ST. HENRY — Registration has opened for the 15th annual Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K, benefitting Everheart Hospice. The race will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in St. Henry. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

After the 2020 event was canceled, the 2021 race returned with health and safety modifications in mind. This year, things are looking closer and closer to how they have in the past. However, there are aspects of last year’s race that will stick around.

“We are thrilled to host the 15th installment of the Turkey Trot 5K,” said Hillary Stein, race coordinator. “Things are starting to feel a little more normal these days, but we are going to stick with the carryout-style turkey meal this year.”

The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms Processing in St. Henry, Ohio with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course, along with the opportunity to win several door prizes. Chip timing will be provided by Speedy Feet.

Race Contact: Hillary Stein P: (419) 763-4112 E: [email protected]

To register and view complete race details, visit www.speedy-feet.com and search for Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K.