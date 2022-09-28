October events at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD — The crisp air has made its way to Bradford…that means fall events are coming. Here is at what the Bradford Public Library has planned in October.

Darke County Health Department will be in the library community room Thursday, Oct. 6, 3:30-5:30 p.m., for a Flu Shot Clinic. Shots are suitable for those six months and up and are free for those with insurance. Bring your insurance card so health department staff can bill for you. Those paying out of pocket can receive a flu shot for $30. No registrations needed.

The popular STEAM workshop for homeschoolers returns on Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:15-11:30 a.m. These free workshops are offered the second Thursday of every month from October to April. Classes are open to any student in grades 1-8. Registration is not required.

BINGO will be held on Oct. 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Come join the fun and see if you are a lucky winner. BINGO is free for any adult to attend. You may bring along a prize of $5 or less to share if you wish.

Their new craft group “Just Glue It” will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20 to craft a folded book turkey. Workshops are free and are limited to 20 participants. Registration is required so they may prepare. Stop by the library to see the beautiful sample on display.

Senior Citizens meet to play cards on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. Join this lively group and enjoy some friendly competition, food and conversation.

Bob Daugherty will be leading a Haunted Ghost Walk on two evenings, Oct. 21 and 25. He will lead you from BJ’s Tower to School Street with several stops along the way to tell some chilling tales sprinkled with great local history. Space is limited to 15 people a night and registration is required. The walk is slightly over one mile round trip. Please meet at the library at 6:45 p.m., wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather.

The library will have special hours the week of the Bradford Pumpkin Show, Oct. 10-15. Hours are as follows: Monday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday Closed; Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Friday and Saturday.

As always, call the library at 937-448-2612 if you have questions concerning any of their events or would like to register.