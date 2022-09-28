Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm.

There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua; at 12:30, 2:30, and 4 p.m. to give passengers an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.

Join the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency for this special fall afternoon and take part in a variety of activities and demonstrations at the home of John Johnston as well as a time to share the stories of the Johnston family and the events that have taken place here. Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum. Regular site admission applies.