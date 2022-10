GREENVILLE—Fort Black OES will host an Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

Fort Black is a non-profit organization. They will have 25 vendors with lots of crafts. There will be a concession stand. No admittance charge.

They support training for Service Dogs, Shriner’s Children Hospital, Cancer Association and many more.