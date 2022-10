The Village of Versailles Utilities received an AMP Safety Award for Transmission and Distribution in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries. “Safety is a priority at AMP, and we commend the efforts of our members and congratulate Versailles Utilities and all those who were recognized for their achievements,” Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance said. The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 26–28 in Columbus.