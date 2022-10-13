Clark presents program at Garst

GREENVILLE — Following her book’s enthusiastic debut at Darke County Park’s 2022 Prairie Days celebration at Shawnee Prairie, Cait Clark will be giving a presentation at the Garst Museum about the first meeting of Lewis and Clark in Greenville. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

In her presentation, Ms. Clark will explore how the experiences shared by Lewis and Clark in Greenville not only aided them during their famous cross-country expedition, but also helped them navigate the muddy waters of frontier politics throughout their subsequent tenures in government office. Her presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions and the chance to purchase her book, From the Treaty City to the Western Sea: Lewis and Clark in Greenville, Ohio. She will also be signing books upon request after the presentation.