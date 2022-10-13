Friends of the Shelter release new calendar

GREENVILLE — Since 2007, the Darke County Friends of the Shelter have assembled a 12-month calendar as a fundraiser for their several projects. The monthly pictures are made up of local pets. The 2023 calendar is now available and has photos of any kind of pets. Every submitted photo is shown in the calendar.

The calendars make great gifts for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. and are available at the Shelter, 5066 County Home Road, Greenville (just beyond the Sheriff’s Office) or you can get them from the members of the Darke County Friends of the Animal Shelter for a donation of $10.

All proceeds help maintain the Scentral Park Dog Park and projects for the Animal Shelter.