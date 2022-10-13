Shrine presents Sipping with the Saints

CELINA — Join the Maria Stein Shrine for an evening of fun, laughter, and learning on Sunday, Nov. 6. This event includes four courses with a corresponding cocktail for each Saint’s life that Matt Hess, ministry director, will explain with facts and humor.

Doors open for this event at 5 p.m. with the dinner and show at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per person and will be held at Bella’s Italian Grille, 1081 W. Bank Road, Celina .

Register online at www.mariasteinshrine.org/event-registration

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.