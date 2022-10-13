Local Briefs

Bradford BOE meets

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The meeting will be held at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at wvwv.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an Executive Session, if necessary, as provided by law.

DCP board meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Oct. 24, at noon.

Meeting in Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host a public meeting with the Personnel Committee on Tuesday, oct. 18, 5 p.m., at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.