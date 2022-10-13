UC Lions welcome district governor

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club welcomed Indiana Lions District Governor Eric Schuman to their Oct. 11 meeting. The Lions enjoyed beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, and a cookie all prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

Lions Governor Schuman has been a Lion for over 40 years and is a member of the Greentown, Ind. Lions Club. Lion Eric talked to the club about his goals for the district during this Lions year. His talk focused on the phrase, “Together We Can Serve More,” and he told them, “It’s a great day to be a Lion.” Global goals for Lions International are (1) Membership – Share the Joy of Being a Lion, (2) Service – Think Big When We Serve, (3) Lions Club International Foundation – Keep Our Foundation Strong, and (4) Be Community Leaders – Be a Local Advocate. Schuman encouraged them to think outside the box when it comes to programs, activities, and membership. Thanks to Lion Schuman for coming to the meeting and for his service as our District Governor this year.