Lantz and Owen take Little Miss & Master crowns

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The contestants and all of those involved in the Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant were able to dodge the rain drops during the afternoon event. However, umbrellas were needed for the parade and the announcement of the 2022 winners.

The Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant was for boys and girls between the ages of two and five. They dressed up in their finest holiday attire for a chance to compete for trophies, sashes, cash and a crown. At the end of the contest, it was five-year-old Larkyn Lantz, of Greenville, wearing the tiara and three-year-old Landon Owen, of Bradford, wearing the crown. Both will represent the Bradford Pumpkin Show throughout the year.

Lantz is the daughter of James Lantz and Mika Barga-Lantz. Owen is the son of Dylan and Blake Owens, of Bradford.

Also serving on the Little Miss and Master court are first runners-up Riley Wilson, 3, daughter of Lexi Bennett and Austin Wilson, of Bradford, and Hayden Grant, 3, son of Ryan and Brittany Grant, of Bradford; and second runners-up Kensington Shafer, 5, daughter of Cody Shafer and Tabitha Dellinger, of Dayton, and Benjamin Kiehl, 3, son of Zach and Tory Kiehl, of Tipp City. Shafer and Kiehl also won the awards for best costume. Shafer represented Earth Day and was dressed as Mother Nature. Kiehl represented Christmas and was dressed as the Grinch.

Earning prizes for best floats were Kasen Fry, first place; Hayden Grant and Aubrie Atchley, second place; and Ivy Blythe Huelskamp, third place.

Additional contestants were Boys – Evan Whitmer, Calvin Brockman, Brantlee Seman, Noah Dunlevy, Lincoln Spurgeon and Kip Krueger; Girls – Paisleigh Vore, Kinley Crosby, Piper Ashmore, Xela Frantz, Kate Idle, Zoey Fessler, Ava Langston, River Peyton, Oakleigh Diehl, Melody Barnt, Lexi Kiehl, Lilian Rank, Violet Moore, and Hazel DeRegnaucourt.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]