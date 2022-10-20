Local Briefs

DCRTA membership luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9.

Lunch will include your choice of chef salad with fajita chicken or club croissant or club wrap. Each lunch will include chips, two cookies, fresh fruit cup, disposable silverware, and condiments. Water will be provided. Reservations, with your choice of meal, should be made by Nov. 9 to Jean Kelly using any of the contact info below. 2023 dues of $10 will also be collected that day. Make checks to DCRTA. Contact Kelly at 937-692-6248 (leave message); 937-423-0274 (can text); or [email protected]

Arcanum committee meets

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host a personnel committee meeting at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m.

GHS class of ‘55 luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School class of 1955’s monthly luncheon will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, noon, at Bob Evans on Wagner Ave. For more information call Georgeanna.

Greenville BOE meets

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thrusday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board.